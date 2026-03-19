AP To Give Appointment Orders to 630 Medical Officers Shortly

Vijayawada: Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced here on Thursday that as part of AP’s policy of zero vacancy in government hospitals, the state government will issue appointment and posting orders to 630 medical officers after counselling them shortly.

AP Medical Recruitment Board had issued a notification last September to fill up the posts of 630 medical officers state-wide on a permanent basis. 4,984 candidates with MBBS qualification applied for the posts. The recruitment board has announced the provisional merit list of candidates selected, complying with all norms, including roster points. 60 per cent of the selected candidates are women.

The Health minister said counselling will be held online next week for the selected candidates and posting orders issued.

He pointed out that several medical officers have opted for PG studies through the in-service quota. This led to nearly 292 vacancies, apart from 220 posts that are vacant at the primary health centres (PHCs).

Satya Kumar said the Directorate of Public Health filled up 280 posts in 2024. Now, an additional 630 posts are being filled up, taking the total number of available doctors to 910. He underlined that in case all selected candidates join duty, there will be no vacancy in the PHCs.

The minister pointed out that the NDA government had filled up 2,053 posts of medical officers in the state in the last 20 months, apart from 5,800 posts of para- medical staff and 1,200 posts of Asha workers. He disclosed that 317 posts of assistant professors in government teaching hospitals of the state will soon be filled up on a permanent basis. The state will bear an additional financial burden of Rs 350 crore per annum on filling up of these vacancies, Satya Kumar added.