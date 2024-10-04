AP to experience moderate to heavy rainfall from Oct. 7

Stella, director of IMD Amaravati, indicated that it would soon be confirmed whether this cyclonic circulation would intensify into a low-pressure system. If a low-pressure area forms, Andhra Pradesh could experience moderate to heavy rainfall starting October 7. A private weather website has forecasted that the low pressure will develop on October 7.

Under the influence of the upper air circulation, heavy rain is expected at isolated locations over Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely in isolated areas across north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. These thunderstorms are anticipated to continue in the affected regions until October 8, the director added.





