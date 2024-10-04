AP to experience moderate to heavy rainfall from Oct. 7
Visakhapatnam: A low-pressure area has developed over the northern Bay of Bengal and the adjacent coastal regions of Bangladesh and West Bengal, influenced by upper air circulation over southwest Bangladesh and its surroundings. This cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestward with height. According to a report from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati, an upper air cyclonic circulation is present over the West Central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
