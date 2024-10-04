 Top
AP to experience moderate to heavy rainfall from Oct. 7

Visakhapatnam: A low-pressure area has developed over the northern Bay of Bengal and the adjacent coastal regions of Bangladesh and West Bengal, influenced by upper air circulation over southwest Bangladesh and its surroundings. This cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestward with height. According to a report from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati, an upper air cyclonic circulation is present over the West Central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Stella, director of IMD Amaravati, indicated that it would soon be confirmed whether this cyclonic circulation would intensify into a low-pressure system. If a low-pressure area forms, Andhra Pradesh could experience moderate to heavy rainfall starting October 7. A private weather website has forecasted that the low pressure will develop on October 7.
Under the influence of the upper air circulation, heavy rain is expected at isolated locations over Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely in isolated areas across north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. These thunderstorms are anticipated to continue in the affected regions until October 8, the director added.



