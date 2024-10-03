AP to establish 'Narcotics Control Cell' in every district

VIJAYAWADA: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha announced the government's initiative for a Drug-Free Andhra Pradesh, which includes establishing a 'Narcotics Control Cell' in every district. She emphasized that the surveillance systems will be enhanced through the 'State Task Force' division. The announcement came during a ministerial sub-committee meeting focused on cannabis prevention and enforcement at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, Amaravati. Ministers Nara Lokesh, Kollu Ravindra, Sandhya Rani, and Satyakumar Yadav were present.

Minister Anitha highlighted that advanced technologies will play a crucial role in curbing the cultivation of ganja and the use of narcotics. Plans include utilising drones, satellites, GPS tracking, blockchain technology, and AI-based CCTVs to strengthen surveillance. She noted that the police force will undergo special training programs to enhance their capabilities. Strategic checkpoints, hotspots, and special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) beats will be established to combat ganja smuggling.

The home minister announced that rewards would be offered for information on ganja shipments through a toll-free number. The sub-committee discussed various policy formulations aimed at eradicating the cannabis problem that has infiltrated streets and educational institutions.

Minister Anitha reported a troubling increase in suicides attributed to drugs and alcohol during the previous government, citing that Andhra Pradesh ranks fifth in the nation for drug-related suicides according to NCRB-2020 data. She emphasized that the police will employ cyber intelligence to dismantle drug networks. Furthermore, the government plans to educate youth through social media campaigns and hold special conferences to raise societal awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.

The home minister also indicated that areas with significant ganja trafficking will be closely monitored with enhanced surveillance systems, including drones and satellites. She stressed the importance of citizen participation in preventing youth addiction and highlighted measures to apprehend those supplying ganja to tribal communities.