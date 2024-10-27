AP to Encourage Film Industry

Kakinada: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh has urged the film industry and producers to set up cinema studios in Andhra Pradesh.

Inaugurating a floating restaurant in Bridge Lanka in the Godavari river, at Rajamahendravaram on Sunday, Durgesh said the state government would give full support to the film industry to thrive in AP.

“Visakhapatnam is the most-favourable place for the cine industry to do shootings. I urge you to make full use of the opportunity,” he said.

He said the state has plans to make AP an Integrated Tourism Hub with the development of tourism spots, its culture and cine industry. Bridge Lanka in the Godavari would be made a beautiful tourism spot by creating infrastructure facilities near the Havelock bridge.

The Godavari, he said, would be beautified during the coming Pushkaralu and the important tourism spots would be developed under the PPP mode. Tourism circuits would be set up and each of these would provide employment to a minimum of 8 to 10 people.

He said AP has more beautiful places for tourism than Kerala. He exhorted tourism officials to ensure that the Godavari river is not polluted due to the tourism drive.

Tourism department executive director A Padmavathi, general manager Raja Ram, MLAs Bathula Bala Ramakrishna, Adireddy Srinivas, tourism regional director Swamy Naidu, district tourism officer Venkatachalam and others were present.