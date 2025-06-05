AP to Distribute Eco-Friendly Induction Cooktops In Anganwadi Centres on Environment Day

The initiative is being led by the department of women and child welfare and aligns with the Union government’s Go Electric campaign and the National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP), spearheaded by the Ministry of power, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

The large-scale distribution is one of the biggest in India and is being implemented in collaboration with EESL, a joint venture of central public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power. The formal launch will take place in Vijayawada and will be overseen by Minister for Women, Child Welfare, and Tribal Welfare G. Sandhya Rani, along with other public representatives.

The programme aims to promote clean energy adoption, improve kitchen safety, and reduce reliance on traditional fuels, thereby contributing to climate action goals.