AP to Distribute Eco-Friendly Induction Cooktops In Anganwadi Centres on Environment Day
Initiative aligns with Go Electric campaign; aims to promote clean energy, kitchen safety, and women’s welfare across the state
Vijayawada: In a significant move towards environmental sustainability and women’s welfare, the Andhra Pradesh government is set to distribute energy-efficient induction cooktops and compatible utensils across 11,400 Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) in the first phase, beginning June 5 (Thursday), to coincide with World Environment Day.
The initiative is being led by the department of women and child welfare and aligns with the Union government’s Go Electric campaign and the National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP), spearheaded by the Ministry of power, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).
The large-scale distribution is one of the biggest in India and is being implemented in collaboration with EESL, a joint venture of central public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power. The formal launch will take place in Vijayawada and will be overseen by Minister for Women, Child Welfare, and Tribal Welfare G. Sandhya Rani, along with other public representatives.
The programme aims to promote clean energy adoption, improve kitchen safety, and reduce reliance on traditional fuels, thereby contributing to climate action goals.
