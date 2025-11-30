Ap To Develop Film, Tourism Sectors Under Andhra Valley Brand

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is paying special attention to developing the state's film and tourism sectors under the Andhra Valley brand.

Tourism and cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh would unveil the state’s plans at the CII Big Picture Summit 2025 in Mumbai on December 1-2. The event would be held at the JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu.

The summit is themed ‘The AI Era – Bridging Creativity and Commerce’ and it brings together industry leaders, investors and media from India and abroad to discuss opportunities and innovations in media and entertainment.

Durgesh said before his departure for Mumbai, “The vision is to develop the state as a creative industry hub branded as 'Andhra Valley.'

Durgesh would highlight the government's new film tourism policy aimed at making Andhra Pradesh a major hub for film shoots and tourism. Under this, the government would strengthen the film industry by the establishment of international-standard film studios, dubbing theaters and post-production units.

The tourism minister would invite investors to take advantage of the incentives and subsidies offered by the government to promote infrastructure development in filmmaking. He would also speak on strategies to boost tourism by showcasing the state's historic monuments and natural beauty on the silver screen.

The CII summit acts as a platform to connect policymakers, industry stakeholder, and investors, facilitating strategic collaborations to foster the state's cultural and economic development through film and tourism.