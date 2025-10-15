AP to Deploy Over 9,030 Police Personnel for PM’s Visit Tomorrow

Kurnool: Elaborate security arrangements are being made In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nandyal and Kurnool districts on Thursday, including the Srisailam Temple and public meeting at Ragamayuri Green Hills in Nannur village of Orvakal mandal in Kurnool district.

According to Kurnool SP Vikrant Patil, 37 senior officers, including four DIGs, 33 SPs, 35 additional SPs, 74 DSPs, 298 CIs, 31 RIs, 421 SIs, 79 RSIs, 42 women SIs, 719 ASIs and head constables, 3,297 constables, 415 women police personnel, will ensure security for the PM. Specialised Greyhounds and Octopus units will be assigned specific responsibilities. Kurnool sub-division has been declared a No Drone Zone from Tuesday to Thursday.

The Prime minister is scheduled to offer prayers at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam. Nandyal SP Suneel Sheoran said that about 1,800 police officers and personnel will be deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. Rooftop surveillance teams have been stationed at key points with binoculars, while access controls and strict inspections are in place at the helipad, temple, and nearby areas.

Markapuram DSP Nagaraju announced that vehicles will not be allowed on the Srisailam Ghat road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday during the PM’s visit. Heavy vehicles and RTC buses will be diverted via Nandyal. Devotees have been urged to cooperate with the police.

Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta inspected the security arrangements at Srisailam ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit on Thursday. Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen, Eagle Team IG Ake Ravi Krishna, Nandyal SP Suneel Sheoran, additional SP Adhiraj Singh Rana, ASP Manda Javali, and Atmakur DSP Ramanji Naik accompanied the DGP during the inspection.