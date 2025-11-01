AP To Deploy High-Resolution Camera Traps For Tiger Estimate In Nagarjunasagar–Srisailam Tiger Reserve

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government will deploy high-end technology for the All-India Tiger Estimate–2026 in the Nagarjunasagar–Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR), beginning in December.

For the first time, Andhra Pradesh’s forest department will use 48-megapixel high-resolution camera traps capable of capturing even fast-moving animals with exceptional clarity. As lakhs of images will be generated, a specialised software application will process and identify individual tigers to ensure accurate population estimates and prevent duplication or mismatched images.

At present, NSTR is home to 87 tigers, according to last year’s assessment. Forest officials are optimistic about a significant increase in the tiger population this year, citing the presence of several cubs and improved ecological conditions, including abundant prey and enhanced protection from poaching and other illegal activities.

However, authorities expressed concern over tiger movements across the Andhra Pradesh–Telangana border via the Siva Krishna corridor, which could complicate identification and counting, as tigers moving between states should not be double-counted.

NSTR Project Tiger Deputy Director (Atmakur), Vignesh Appavu, said, “We will begin fixing camera traps in January and complete the exercise by May, as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) protocol. The final assessment report is expected by June or July.”

As per NTCA guidelines, the All-India Tiger Estimate–2026 will be conducted from November 2025 to May 2026 in three phases — the first involving a survey of carnivores and herbivores for eight days, the second focusing on NTCA-led research, and the crucial third phase involving camera trapping, which begins in January.

For the camera-trap installation, India’s largest tiger zone — the 5,800 sq km NSTR — will be divided into two blocks: the Rajiv Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary and the Gundla Brahmeswaram Wildlife Sanctuary. Initially, population estimation will be carried out in the first block for 40 days. The entire zone will be divided into 2 sq km grids, with two camera traps fixed at each point.

Training sessions for staff across NSTR’s four divisions — Atmakur, Markapur, Giddalur, and Nandyala — are under way, with the Atmakur division having completed the programme.

Although the NTCA schedule for the All-India Tiger Estimate–2026 officially runs from November 2025 to May 2026, Andhra Pradesh will commence its survey in December 2025 once the monsoon subsides, ensuring optimal conditions for data collection.