AP To Declare Swachha Andhra Awards On October 2

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government has come up with a set of annual Swachha Andhra Awards in recognition of exemplary performance in sanitation and cleanliness across departments/ institutions/ NGOs/ individuals.

A total of 52 awards at state level and 1,421 awards at district level will be presented at the hands of chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and others on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti Day.



Principal secretary to municipal administration and urban development, Suresh Kumar, made the announcement through GO-RT-916 here on Monday.



It said the state government has taken several initiatives under Swachh Andhra-Swachha Andhra with the objective of making the state cleaner, greener and healthier by 2047. The chief minister has designated every third Saturday as Swachha Andhra Day. This has seen wide public participation with monthly thematic activities.



“To institutionalise and motivate all stakeholders, the government instituted the ‘Swachha Andhra Awards at the state and district levels on the lines of Swachh Survekshan Awards of the Centre. All the government institutions in the state shall be ranked or be given rating. Evaluation would be done by the department along with third party assessment so as to ensure accountability, transparency and healthy competition.”



The award categories include: Swachh municipalities, Swachh SLFs, Swatchhata Warriors (sanitation workers) for the department of municipal administration; Swachha Gram Panchayats, Village Organisations and Swachhata Green Ambassadors for panchayat raj and rural development department; Swachha Schools for school education department; Swachha Anganwadi for women development and child welfare department; Swachha Hospitals for health and medical department; Swachha Bus Stations for transport, roads and buildings department; Swachha Rythu Bazaars for the marketing department; Swachha Hostels for social welfare, BC welfare, tribal welfare and minority welfare departments (one each); Large/Mega Industries and MSMEs for the industries and commerce department.



Swachha. Andhra Awards-2025 timelines are: verification by district teams on Sept 1 to 9; submission of rankings to SAC on Sept 10; evaluation by third party agencies from Sept 11 to 22; submission of reports to SAC on Sept 25; finalisation of ranks on Sept 27 and awards ceremony on Oct 2.



The chief minister would present the awards at the state level while the in-charge ministers and district collectors at the district level.