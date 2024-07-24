AP to conduct CID probe into 'illegal activities' in liquor trade during YSRC term

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced a CID probe into the “illegal activities” in the liquor trade in Andhra Pradesh during the YSRC government’s term. The findings will be referred to the Enforcement Directorate, if necessary.

A White Paper on the excise department was tabled in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said, “We are releasing White Papers to explain what has happened in the state in the last five years, and how much damage has been done by the previous government. We have already released White Papers on Polavaram, Amaravati, exploitation of natural resources and the power sector. The last five years of YSRC governance is a case study on how governance should not be. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a case study on what a ruler should not be,'' he said.

Naidu announced that the change in liquor policy by the YSRC government in 2019 caused a loss of Rs 18,860.51 crore to the state. “Action will be taken against the errant, because the state revenue was affected. We will collect details from the health department about how many people fell ill after consuming poor quality liquor.”

Recalling that the YSRC had promised in its 2019 election manifesto that alcohol would be banned and liquor sales will be reduced, Naidu said that they reduced the number of shops from 4,380 to 2,934 but later increased it to 3,392 per year and the number of bars was not reduced at all.

“They changed the policy for personal gains by saying that the ban on alcohol led to an increase in crime and a rise in the black market.”

The CM stated, “According to National Crime Records Bureau statistics, the number of deaths due to alcohol addiction in AP has increased by 100 per cent in the last five years, compared to the figure of 2018. Psychological and sexual abuses have increased by 76.40 per cent. The number of those with lung damage increased to 52 per cent and those with kidney damage to 54 per cent.”

In Guntur general hospital alone, the number of people admitted for alcohol and drug addiction has increased from 343 to 4,913. Loans of Rs 16,446.15 crore were arranged for the state by showing the income from liquor.” Naidu said that during the previous government, liquor sales increased by 72 per cent due to the newly introduced liquor policy. “By issuing GO 128, the price of Indian made foreign liquor at`10 per/60/90 ml was doubled. The price of a bottle of liquor costing Rs 250 liquor was increased to `480 and later the prices were further doubled through GO 129.”

The seizure of illegal liquor vehicles has also increased by 636 per cent and liquor was smuggled into the state from Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, he said.

Naidu recalled, “Again in September 2020, the prices of 50/60/200/180ml bottles were reduced. Between 2019 and 2024, the number of patients with kidney damage increased by 52 per cent and lung damage by 54 per cent due to poor quality liquor consumption. Average consumption of alcohol increased from 5.55 to 6.23 per cent during 2019-2020.”

The SEB system was introduced through GO 41 to prevent illegal liquor, ganja and illicit liquor. The seizures of ganja increased by 27 per cent, non-duty paid liquor by 66 per cent, the number of cases by 64 per cent and arrests by 161 per cent, he said.

Naidu added, “Liquor factories were threatened and looted. Liquor brands available in the country were banned from AP.”