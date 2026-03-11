AP to Celebrate Molla Jayanti as State Festival on March 13

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government will celebrate the birth anniversary of renowned Telugu poetess Atukuri Molla as an official State festival on March 13, BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles minister S. Savitha announced on Wednesday.

State-level celebrations will be held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, while district administrations have been directed to organise commemorative events across the state.

In a statement, Savitha said the coalition government had issued formal orders to observe Molla Jayanti officially. She described Atukuri Molla, also known as Molla Mamba, as a poetess who brought great pride to Telugu literature.

The minister noted that while Nannayya is regarded as the Adi Kavi (first poet) of Telugu literature, Molla is honoured as the Adi Kavayitri (first poetess). She translated the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, originally composed by Valmiki, into Telugu, which later became widely known as the Molla Ramayanam.

Savitha said Molla hailed from Gopavaram in Kadapa district and was born into a potter’s family in the 16th century. Despite her modest background, she made a remarkable contribution to Telugu literature.

She thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and minister Nara Lokesh for supporting the decision to recognise Molla Jayanti as a State festival.