AP to cancel GO 217 for welfare of fishermen

“Traditional fishermen who used to take fishing ponds on lease for decades for fishing were barred from doing so as per GO 217. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has decided to cancel this order and ensure the welfare of the fishermen community,” the minister said in reply to a question in the state assembly on Wednesday.



Atchannaidu noted that fishing is a caste-based occupation. Having a long coastline offers a good opportunity for the fishermen in AP. There are also 3,325 small-scale irrigation ponds, 23,920 gram panchayat ponds and 118 reservoirs across the state, he said.



The minister also noted that it was the late NT Rama Rao who as chief minister gave these ponds to the fishermen societies.



“The YSRC government brought GIO 217 and handed over these ponds that were under the fishermen societies to YSRC activists through online tenders. This was a big setback to the fishermen community,” the minister said.

