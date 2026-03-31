AP To Buy Power From Market After Srisailam Shutdown

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government will procure 1 to 1.5 million units (MU) of power per day from the open market to meet demand following the stoppage of hydroelectric generation at the Srisailam dam due to low water levels.

Energy department officials said around 300 MW of hydroelectric power was earlier generated from the dam daily and used to meet peak demand for about 7 to 7.5 hours in the evening.

Power consumption in the state varies based on climatic conditions. On Tuesday, consumption stood at around 267 MU, while the peak demand recorded earlier was 275 MU on March 7.

Officials said alternative sources, including wind power, are available to offset the shortfall. They added that power will be purchased from the open market depending on demand and prevailing prices.

AP Power Grid director A.K.V. Bhaskar said there would be no major impact on supply as alternative sources are available, and additional power would be procured if required during peak hours.

The state is expecting power demand to peak at around 280 MU in May.

Low water level halts Srisailam power generation

Kurnool: Power generation at the Srisailam Dam has been halted since Monday night following a sharp drop in the reservoir’s water level, officials said.

Authorities from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have stopped power generation due to insufficient water levels. Officials said a minimum level of 840 feet is required for power generation, but the reservoir has fallen to around 824 feet.

The current water storage stands at about 44 tmc ft, raising concerns over availability for irrigation. With declining levels, release of water for agricultural needs in districts such as Kurnool and Nandyal may not be feasible.

Officials said power generation will resume only after inflows improve following fresh rains in the upper catchment areas. Until then, thermal power is expected to play a key role in meeting the state’s energy requirements.