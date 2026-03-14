 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

AP to Bring Law to Protect BC Interests: Savitha

Andhra Pradesh
14 March 2026 9:01 PM IST

Minister Savitha asserted that this would be the first such law in the country aimed specifically at protecting backward classes

AP to Bring Law to Protect BC Interests: Savitha
x
The Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting held at the BC Welfare Director's Office in Vijayawada on the BC Protection Act.

Vijayawada: Minister for BC welfare S. Savitha on Saturday announced that the alliance government is formulating a law to protect the interests of 138 backward classes in the state.

A meeting was held here under the leadership of Savitha with ministers K. Atchannaidu, Kollu Ravindra and Anagani Satya Prasad, while ministers Vasamsetti Subash, Kondapalli Srinivas and Satya Kumar Yadav joined through video conference. The ministers discussed at length the proposed legislation aimed at protecting BC communities.

The minister said the proposed law would ensure stern action against anyone who abuses members of backward classes based on their caste or occupation or subjects them to social boycott.

Later speaking to the media, Savitha said the government was bringing the legislation as part of its poll promise. She added that the group of ministers held the meeting to finalise the draft of the proposed law to safeguard BC interests.

She said the law would provide protection to BCs in terms of their wealth, self-respect and life, and would include provisions for punishment for 15 types of harassment.

Savitha asserted that this would be the first such law in the country aimed specifically at protecting backward classes.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
vijayawada Minister for BC welfare S. Savitha Agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu Minister Kollu Ravindra Backward Classes (BC) 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X