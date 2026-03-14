AP to Bring Law to Protect BC Interests: Savitha

Vijayawada: Minister for BC welfare S. Savitha on Saturday announced that the alliance government is formulating a law to protect the interests of 138 backward classes in the state.

A meeting was held here under the leadership of Savitha with ministers K. Atchannaidu, Kollu Ravindra and Anagani Satya Prasad, while ministers Vasamsetti Subash, Kondapalli Srinivas and Satya Kumar Yadav joined through video conference. The ministers discussed at length the proposed legislation aimed at protecting BC communities.

The minister said the proposed law would ensure stern action against anyone who abuses members of backward classes based on their caste or occupation or subjects them to social boycott.

Later speaking to the media, Savitha said the government was bringing the legislation as part of its poll promise. She added that the group of ministers held the meeting to finalise the draft of the proposed law to safeguard BC interests.

She said the law would provide protection to BCs in terms of their wealth, self-respect and life, and would include provisions for punishment for 15 types of harassment.

Savitha asserted that this would be the first such law in the country aimed specifically at protecting backward classes.