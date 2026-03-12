AP to be Hub for Maritime Innovation, Says Lokesh

Tirupati: Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday said Andhra Pradesh would emerge as a global hub for maritime innovation and autonomous systems, with the state focusing on marine technology, coastal security and the blue economy.

He stated this after laying the foundation for an autonomous maritime shipyard and systems development centre at Juvvaladinne fishing harbour in Bogole mandal of Nellore district. The facility is being developed by Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd.

Lokesh said the country’s first autonomous maritime shipbuilding and systems development centre marked a new phase in India’s maritime technology and coastal security systems. He noted that India has a coastline of over 7,500km and that AP has the second longest coastline.

He said the sea was not only a source of livelihood but also a centre of trade, culture and opportunities for coastal communities. Thousands of families depend on fishing and venture into uncertain sea conditions every day to sustain the coastal economy.

Lokesh said the Juvvaladinne fishing harbour was developed at a cost of Rs.288.80 crore with facilities such as landing platforms, auction halls, net-repair yards, internal roads, electricity supply, drinking water and fish handling infrastructure. The harbour would benefit about 25,000 fishing families.

It provides safe berthing for around 1,250 mechanised and motorised fishing boats and is estimated to handle nearly 41,000 tonnes of fish landings annually. It would also serve as a shelter for fishing vessels during cyclones and rough weather, protecting boats, engines and fishing gear.

The autonomous maritime shipyard and systems development centre would come up on about 29.58 acres adjacent to the harbour. Lokesh said the facility would develop technologies such as unmanned surface vessels, autonomous underwater vehicles, artificial intelligence-based maritime surveillance systems and navigation technologies.

These technologies would support coastal surveillance, port security, disaster management, environmental monitoring and maritime defence operations. They could also help fishermen through real-time weather updates, fish identification support and navigation assistance, improving safety at sea, reducing fuel consumption and increasing productivity.

Lokesh assured fishermen there was no need for concern over the project and that the government would protect their interests. He said the project would create employment opportunities for youth from fishing communities.

Lokesh said Bharat Biotech was a key investor supporting Sagar Defence Engineering. The project would generate high-skill jobs for engineers, maritime technology specialists, robotics experts and young innovators, while promoting research, innovation and skill development in marine technologies.