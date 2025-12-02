AP To Be Global Hub For AI, VFX & Gaming, Says Durgesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is charting an ambitious path to emerge as a Global Hub for AI, VFX, Gaming and Digital Media, tourism minister Kandula Durgesh has said.

The minister unveiled the state’s vision at the CII Big Picture Summit-2025 in Mumbai on Monday. “We aim to build Andhra Valley—a world-class innovation ecosystem driving high-value creative, technological and cinematic industries,” he said.

He said a new era has begun for cinematography, a department that he handles. It would be anchored in a comprehensive film tourism policy. This policy, he said, would support the industry from production to exhibition.

Andhra Pradesh, Durgesh said, aims to become a film-friendly state and would encourage activities like shooting. He invited investors to partner in this transformation, assuring full government support, long-term incentives and a stable, transparent regulatory ecosystem.

Durgesh emphasized, “Telugu cinema has established itself as a global brand, standing second only to Hindi cinema nationally and contributing nearly 20 per cent to the Indian film industry’s revenues. With 1,103 screens—the highest after Tamil Nadu—and a track record of world-renowned hits such as Baahubali, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Pushpa, Salaar and OG, AP remains central to India’s cinematic growth story.”

The minister said the prestigious Nandi Awards and Nandi Natakotsavams would soon be revived.

“Approvals for film shooting in government and public locations are being streamlined to make the process faster and completely hassle-free. Full support will be extended for the development of Integrated Film Cities, modern studios, dubbing theatres, and re-recording facilities,” he said.

Detailing AP’s investment landscape, Kandula Durgesh said the government has targeted `25,000 crore in private investment by 2029, with an existing pipeline of `24,000 crore and over `6,000 crore already approved. “Tourism and hospitality sectors that have been granted Industry status, now qualify for extensive benefits including 100 per cent stamp duty reimbursement, SGST reimbursement for up to 15 years, attractive capital subsidies and industrial-rate electricity with a five-year duty exemption.”

The minister stated, “AP’s tourism model is being built around seven major anchor hubs, namely Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Amaravati, Srisailam, Araku Valley, Rajamahendravaram and Gandi Kota, supported by 21 thematic circuits including film tourism.

The state, he said, is leveraging its natural beauty, cultural heritage and modern infrastructure to position itself as “India’s creative and cinematic gateway to the world.”

The minister held several meetings with industry leaders, studio heads and tourism investors as part of the summit, presenting AP as a future-ready destination for media, entertainment and technology investments.