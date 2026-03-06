AP to Ban Social Media Access for Children Below 13

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced in the Assembly that the state government will ban access to social media for children below 13 years of age.

The Chief Minister said the government will implement the ban within 90 days as part of measures aimed at protecting children from the negative impact of social media.

Naidu also stated that the government is considering extending the restriction to those below 16 years of age. He said the proposal is being examined and further decisions will be taken after consultations.