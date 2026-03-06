 Top
AP to Ban Social Media Access for Children Below 13

Andhra Pradesh
6 March 2026 2:47 PM IST

Chandrababu Naidu says restriction will be implemented within 90 days; govt considering extending it to under 16

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: X)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced in the Assembly that the state government will ban access to social media for children below 13 years of age.

The Chief Minister said the government will implement the ban within 90 days as part of measures aimed at protecting children from the negative impact of social media.

Naidu also stated that the government is considering extending the restriction to those below 16 years of age. He said the proposal is being examined and further decisions will be taken after consultations.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh n. chandrababu naidu social media 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

