AP TET Application Deadline Extended to August 3

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced an extension of the deadline for submitting applications for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The final date to apply is now August 3, 2024. Initially released on July 2, 2024, the TET notification provided a month for candidates to complete their applications.

Over 3,20,333 individuals have already applied.

The TET exams will be conducted online from October 3 to 20, 2024, as confirmed by Director of School Education, Vijayaramaraju. Prospective teachers are advised to carefully review the application guidelines and submit their applications well in advance of the deadline.