AP TET 2024 Begins With 87% Attendance

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 commenced on Thursday with a significant turnout of candidates. Out of 23,301 registered candidates, 20,413 appeared for the examination, which is being conducted over a span of 19 days until October 21.

In the morning session, 11,091 candidates out of 12,732 (approximately 87.11%) attended the test held at 63 centers, while in the afternoon session, 9,322 candidates participated from a total of 10,569 registered for that shift, achieving an attendance rate of 88.20%. The examinations are being overseen by state inspectors and district education officers, along with flying squads under the supervision of district collectors to ensure a smooth process.

The AP TET is conducted in two shifts daily, the morning session runs from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The examination centers have been established across 24 districts, excluding Manyam and Alluri Sita Rama Raju districts. The provisional answer keys following today’s exams, will be released starting October 4, with final results expected by November 2.