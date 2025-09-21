AP Telugus Feel Trump’s H-1B Visa Fee Hike Will Fix Its Abuse

Vijayawada: There is mixed reaction from Telugus hailing from Andhra Pradesh to US President Donald Trump hiking H-1B visa fee to $100,000, which will come into effect from Sunday. While some have raised concerns, others feel the fee hike will prevent abuse of H-1B by foreign workers.

Those not opposing the fee point out that now, only highly talented individuals will get the opportunity to work in the US, as companies that hire them can afford to pay such a fee. These companies will not mind shelling the amount, as they can recoup the money.

In this regard, they point to the precedent of former US President George Bush attempting such a hike in H-1B fee. But that did not become a reality. However, President Trump succeeded in implementing the hike.

Some of the Telugus concede that H-1B had been abused. They pointed to the instances of people entering the US to pursue their Masters’ degree at some college or university, while working at gas stations and malls to support their studies financially. After completing their studies, they continue the same work until they get a job just to survive in the US without returning home.

They point out that there have been instances of fraudulent practices of people entering the US with fake academic certificates and even fraudulent work experience certificates.

Ch. Anand, a private employee from AP settled in Boston, said, “The hiked H-1B visa fee will certainly keep a check on entry of those having no proper skill or talent into the US. No company will sponsor such people. But the US companies will not mind paying the fee for those highly talented.”

Telugu Association of North America ex-board member K. Ashok said, “We are closely monitoring the developments as the hiked H-1B Visa fee will come into effect in just a few hours. We expect that only new entrants will face the trouble. Those already working in the US may continue to work unless their employers think otherwise.”