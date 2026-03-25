AP, Telangana CMs Share Stage at Guntur Wedding, Signal Rare Bonhomie

Vijayawada: In a rare display of political bonhomie cutting across state lines, the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana shared the stage at a high-profile wedding ceremony in Guntur district on Wednesday.

The marriage of Nagasai Vaideepti, the second daughter of Ponnur Telugu Desam MLA and senior leader Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, with Kevin Ram was celebrated in grand style at a city convention hall in Guntur.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy attended the ceremony and blessed the newlyweds, drawing considerable attention. Leaders from both Telugu states were present, exchanging pleasantries beyond their political divides.

Among the prominent presences were deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, deputy speaker Raghurama Krishna Raju, and ministers Nara Lokesh, Payyavula Keshav, Vangalapudi Anitha, Gummidi Sandhya Rani, S Savita etc.Revanth Reddy arrived with his family members and greeted the couple.

On his arrival in Guntur, Reddy was accorded a warm welcome on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government by finance minister Payyavula Keshav.

While the ceremony was largely devoid of political discussions, it was marked by light-hearted exchanges among leaders. After blessing the bride and groom, Lokesh turned to the bride and quipped that with women’s reservation for assemblies expected soon, she should be ready to be an MLA.

The comment drew an immediate response from her father, Dhulipalla Narendra. He joked, “Great…but where would that leave us,” sending those around into peals of laughter.

Following the ceremony, Revanth Reddy departed for Telangana.