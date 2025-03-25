AP Teams Up With Cisco to Train Youths in IT, Other Advanced Skills

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation has signed an agreement with renowned IT firm Cisco to bolster IT and advanced technology skills among students pursuing higher education (degree and engineering) in educational institutions across the state.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by representatives from both sides on Tuesday in the presence of IT minister Nara Lokesh in Undavalli.

Lokesh said Cisco would provide cutting-edge content in networking, cyber security and artificial intelligence to enhance digital skills among students. The initiative also aims to boost digital skills among officials. It would offer online internship programmes for students across the state.

The list of courses on offer would be finalised by the higher education department.

Lokesh said, “The main objective is to promote skill development and vocational education among students engaged in higher education. Through Cisco's training programmes, 50,000 young people will be equipped with essential digital and IT skills. This partnership is aimed at bridging the skills gap in line with the growing demand for skilled human resources and enhancing employment opportunities.”

Secretary to the Skill development and training department, Kona Sasidhar, said the APSSDC would facilitate activities including learner participation, competitions, faculty training and workshops tailored to the demands of different government departments. Students who successfully complete the training would be awarded Cisco certificates.

Additionally, APSSDC would offer virtual internship programmes to students. Sasidhar said Cisco would also support initiatives aimed at empowering youth in the IT career space, such as the Women Rock IT (WRIT) programme and Find Yourself in The Future (FYIF) programme, funded through Cisco’s CSR initiatives.

Senior vice president and global innovation officer to Cisco, Guy Diedrich, said his firm would utilize its virtual NetAcad portal to provide self-learning and instructor-led practical experience courses, enhancing digital skill competencies among students. Training programmes/courses would be designed based on industry demand, aligning with the government's goal to develop cybersecurity and digital skills that are related to evolving technologies.

Guy said, “Enhancing awareness through self-learning courses is a main focus of these programmes. This partnership marks a significant step towards developing a workforce ready to meet the digital economy's demands, ultimately contributing to the state's growth and development."

Managing director and CEO of APSSDC, Dinesh Kumar, its executive director Dinesh Kumar and other officials participated in the programme.