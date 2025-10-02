AP Team Fine-Tuning Waste-to-Energy Models in South Korea

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration minister Dr. P. Narayana continued his official tour of South Korea on Wednesday with visits to waste-to-energy plants and meetings with top executives of multinational companies.

Accompanied by APCRDA commissioner K. Kanna Babu, Dr Narayana visited the Smart Life Week Expo 2025 at COEX near Seoul on the fourth day of his visit. The minister expressed interest in implementing Seoul’s urban development and technology models in Amravati and other cities.

The three-day expo, organised by World Smart Cities Organisation and Seoul Metropolitan Government, has brought together 200 cities, 300 international companies and over 60,000 delegates. The focus at the expo is on artificial intelligence and robotics in future cities. Dr. Narayana checked out the next-generation humanoid robots, AI systems for climate change solutions and urban technologies for sustainable living.

Later in the day, he held talks with Kunhwa Engineering & Consulting Company chairman Hong Kyung Pyo, whose firm has executed over 10,000 projects in 50 countries, including in town planning, water supply, sewerage treatment and riverfront development. The company evinced interest in taking up projects in Amaravati.

The minister said Andhra Pradesh is prioritising artificial intelligence in smart city planning. He also met CityNet CEO Chang Jae-bok and sought his collaboration in implementing eco-friendly urban development projects in Andhra Pradesh.

Dr. Narayana discussed tourism and entertainment opportunities with Global Themepark Resort Holdings chairman Philip Yoon, whose company specialises in large-scale resorts and theme parks. Yoon has expressed willingness to explore investment opportunities in Amaravati.

The minister made it a point to visit the waste-to-energy plant at Pangyo. The facility generates electricity by processing solid waste at temperatures above 1,000°C using cutting-edge technology, while ensuring environmental safeguards.

Dr. Narayana said the state hopes to incorporate South Korea’s advanced technologies into the upcoming projects within the state.