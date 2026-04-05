AP Targets to Increase PNG Connections by 10 Lakh in Next Six Months

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh government has targeted to release additional 10 lakh piped natural gas (PNG) connections in the state within the next six months.

At present, AP has 1.6 lakh PNG connections. The state has pipeline connectivity to provide PNG connections to another three lakh households. On an immediate basis, the state government has set a target to provide these PNG connections within the next three to four months.

The government has entrusted the task of extending these connections to the five PNG gas distribution entities.

Significantly, PNG is both safer and cheaper. Its promotion in AP has picked up pace owing to the shortage of LPG gas, which will become more acute in case the war goes on.

Government authorities privy to the development say PNG is safer because the city gas distribution entities have set up junctions within the pipeline connectivity. In case there is any accidental leakage of gas or any fire mishap, the natural gas supply will get shut off automatically from the junction. This is safer than a leak in the LPG cylinder, which could lead to a fire mishap and a cylinder burst.

Authorities say PNG is cheaper by nearly 30–40 per cent. An ideal size family is expected to consume half-a-cubic-meter of natural gas per month, which costs about ₹650–₹750, against a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder, which costs ₹1,000 after the recent price revision.

State government has initiated key measures to promote PNG in AP. It has already issued an order stipulating that stakeholder departments, like municipal corporations, and roads and buildings, clear the pending and new applications for PNG pipelines within 24 hours.

LPG cylinder subsidy under Deepam 2.0 scheme will be extended to PNG consumers once the piped gas supply is made available to them. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has already made it clear that the entire benefit of ₹2,400 under Deepam 2.0 scheme will be transferred to the bank accounts of PNG consumers.

Moreover, a decision has been taken not to supply LPG cylinders to areas where PNG connectivity is available.

PNG supplying entities are being asked to aggressively market PNG among LPG households by making consumers aware of PNG being cheaper and safer compared with LPG.

PNG suppliers will also promote PNG among industries, hotels, restaurants, and temples within their areas.

Given the target of increasing the PNG connections by 10 lakh, the five distribution entities have been asked to increase their one-time capital expenditure towards expanding pipeline connectivity and developing the requisite infrastructure.

In the interim, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board has issued an advisory to all industrial units falling under red and orange categories to switch to PNG from LPG.

AP Gas Infrastructure Corporation in-charge managing director Praveen Aditya said, “We are making all efforts to increase PNG connections in the state by 10 lakh in the next six months.”