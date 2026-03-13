AP Taking Measures to Check Diversion, Hoarding of Domestic LPG Cylinders

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh government has taken up a state-wide drive to curb diversion of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial use and check their hoarding as well following the ongoing war in the Middle East.

In this regard, Civil Supplies commissioner Saurabh Gaur has issued a communiqué to all district collectors, LPG heads of oil marketing companies and other stakeholders. District collectors have been asked to closely monitor the availability and distribution of domestic LPG cylinders. They must ensure that LPG supply goes to priority and essential sectors like households, hospitals, hostels, and educational institutions without any disruption.

Control rooms have been set up at all district headquarters under the charge of revenue, civil supplies and police officials. Special officers of the deputy collector rank will monitor every LPG storage point. An assistant Civil Supplies officer / tahsildar will monitor distribution at every LPG agency.

Special teams have been formed for each division to check hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders or their diversion for commercial usage. Vigil at stock points has been intensified after the theft of 524 LPG cylinders from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials have been instructed to record stocks at all LPG storage and distribution points every six hours to ensure that they are being properly channelized. They have been instructed to book cases under Section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 in case of diversion of domestic LPG cylinders to commercial establishments.



AP Civil Supplies director Ajaykumar said, “We are keeping a close tab on distribution and delivery of domestic LPG cylinders mainly to households, hospitals and welfare hostels and other priority sectors. Quick Reaction Teams are on the move to check hoarding and diversion and to book cases.”

In addition, central government has issued the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, for priority allocation of natural gas as follows:



Priority Sector 1 – Domestic PNG supply, CNG for transport and LPG production.

Priority Sector 2 – Fertiliser plants (70 per cent of past six months average consumption).

Priority Sector 3 – Tea industries, manufacturing industries and other industries consumers. (80 per cent supply).

Priority Sector 4 – Industrial and commercial consumers supplied through city gas distribution networks (80 per cent supply).



