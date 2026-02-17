AP Takes Up Construction Of 100 PHCs At Cost Of Rs 194 Cr

Vijayawada: Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav has announced that construction of 100 primary health centres was in progress at an estimated cost of Rs 194 crore in the state.

Replying to queries during the Question Hour in the AP Legislative Council here on Tuesday on the number of PHCs running in their own buildings and whether some PHC buildings in dilapidated condition, the minister replied that 1,144 PHCs were running in their own buildings while 88 PHCs were sanctioned and they were constructing buildings to accommodate them. He said that for 976 PHC buildings, they had taken up repair works while efforts were on to develop basic amenities in 152 new PHCs.

The minister further announced that the state government would recruit 110 doctors soon as they had already recruited 2,500 doctors and paramedical staff to work in 1,144 PHCs in rural areas and 560 UPHCs in urban areas.

The minister said that they had sanctioned 19 new dialysis centres as such centres were not available PHCs.

In a separate development, the minister the state government had given posting orders by promoting 118 associate professors working in government medical colleges and teaching hospitals as professors and added that still, 144 posts of professors (18%) were lying vacant.