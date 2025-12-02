AP Takes ‘Quantum’ Leap To train 50K students in quantum tech

Vijayawada: In a massive skilling drive, the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government is all set to facilitate training of at least 50,000 science and engineering students in the emerging and sought-after quantum technology as part of transforming the capital city of Amaravati into a global hub of quantum talent, research, and deep-tech entrepreneurship.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and IT and industries minister Nara Lokesh will soon address thousands of students enrolled for training and motivate them to be game-changers. Besides engineering graduates and postgraduates, the training will be imparted to students still pursuing their graduation courses in engineering and sciences.

“WISER (USA), the globally reputed institute in quantum education, research mentorship and workforce development, will provide training modules along with local start-up Qubitech,” a senior IT official told Deccan Chronicle. The state government has drafted plans for providing the ecosystem through the proposed Amaravati Quantum Valley, policy framework and industry-ready partnerships, he added.

The course will be offered online in two stages – a four-week quantum foundation course and six-week advanced quantum algorithms programme. While a fee of Rs 500 would be charged from each of those registered for the preliminary course, the institutes would provide advanced training free of cost.

“After completion of the preliminary course, students have to clear the exam for advanced course,” said P. Prudhvi, founder of Qubitech. Initially, trainers have been looking at inducting three to four thousand for advanced courses.

Explaining the potential, Prudhvi told Deccan Chronicle that the Quantum Economic Development Consortium had projected two lakh jobs in the sector by 2030 in the US alone, and McKinsey’s quantum technology monitor had highlighted the shortage of qualified personnel; it said only one qualified person was available for every three job openings.

The scope of courses ranges from lectures by Nobel laureates like Prof. William Philips to live interactive sessions on the country’s first photonic quantum computer and exclusive tours of leading facilities. The participants of the course can also benefit from the collaborations with global labs of Google Quantum AI, IonQ, IQM, Bluefors and Princeton University, he added.

The Chief Minister, according to officials, is keen on making the workforce from the state ready by the time IBM comes up with a quantum computer in Amaravati next year. “CM’s vision is to develop 1,000 new quantum algorithms by 2028,” the official pointed out. Students can register in learn.qubitech.io for enrolling in a preliminary course.