AP Supports Centre’s Next-gen GST Reforms

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Finance minister Payyavula Keshav said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is fully backing the next generation reforms that the central government has proposed in the General Sales Tax (GST).

Participating in the 56th meeting of the GST Council chaired by union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, Keshav reiterated that the reforms being proposed by the centre are in the best interest of the poorest of the poor.

He emphasised Andhra Pradesh government’s stand that the reforms are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day announcement of a “Diwali Gift” to the people.

“As an alliance partner, the Andhra Pradesh government supports these reforms in the GST sector. Most of them are aimed at helping the common man and the poorest of the poor. They cover critical sectors, such as food, education, health, steel, cement and textiles,” the AP Finance minister stated.

He maintained that as a crucial NDA ally, Telugu Desam supports the reforms, which are aimed at reviving the economy and improving people’s lives. “The reforms are aimed at rationalising the tax rates on items of common consumption, reducing costs for households and providing relief to millions,” he explained.

He pointed out that the reforms will ensure that the GST’s benefits are passed on to the customer and end-consumers. “From the centre to the state levels, including those governed by the opposition parties, there is a shared understanding that the consumer must benefit,” Keshav maintained.