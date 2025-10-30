AP Suffers Crop Loss In 2.5 Lakh Hectares Due To Cyclone Montha: Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu announced that crops spread over 2.5 lakh hectares across Andhra Pradesh were damaged under the impact of severe cyclonic storm Montha. He assured that enumeration of crop damage would be completed swiftly and relief extended to the affected farmers without delay.

The minister inspected cyclone-hit fields in the Penamaluru and Pamarru assembly constituencies of Krishna district on Thursday, accompanied by local MLAs Bode Prasad and Kumar Raja. He visited paddy and banana farms, interacted with farmers, and expressed concern over their losses.

Atchannaidu also said that 120 cattle perished in the storm. He noted that agriculture and horticulture scientists had been deployed to assess the extent of damage and explore measures to protect surviving crops. “The survey will be completed within two days, and relief will be provided with support from the central government,” he said.

On the political front, Atchannaidu challenged former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to an open debate on the developmental works and schemes initiated by the agriculture department under the NDA government. He criticised the previous YSR Congress regime for its inadequate response to natural calamities.