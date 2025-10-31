AP Suffers ₹5,244 Core Loss Due To Cyclone Montha: CS Report

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh suffered losses amounting to Rs 5,244 crore due to Cyclone Montha, according to a preliminary damage assessment report submitted by Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand to the Central government.

The Chief Secretary said the cyclone had affected 1,434 villages and 48 urban areas, with the highest rainfall recorded in 161 mandals across the state.

The report stated that 4,794 km of R&B roads and 311 culverts and bridges were damaged, resulting in losses estimated at Rs 2,794 crore. Additionally, 862 km of Panchayat Raj roads, culverts, and bridges sustained damage, causing another ₹454 crore in losses. Infrastructure in urban areas was reported to have suffered damage worth ₹109 crore.

In the agriculture sector, crops in 1.38 lakh hectares were damaged, resulting in losses of ₹829 crore, affecting 1.74 lakh farmers. Horticultural crops over 12,215 hectares, valued at ₹40 crore, were also destroyed, impacting 23,979 farmers. The aquaculture sector reported losses of ₹514 crore, and 2,261 animals perished in the cyclone’s aftermath.

The report further noted that the power sector incurred a loss of ₹19 crore due to the fall of 2,817 electric poles and disruption of power lines. The irrigation sector suffered damage worth ₹234 crore, while 3,045 houses were damaged across 23 districts.

Losses in the health sector, including damage to anganwadis, primary health centres, and community health centres, were pegged at Rs 122 crore.

CS Vijayanand said 1,36,907 people had been rehabilitated in 1,464 relief camps, and the government had spent ₹32 crore towards relief and rehabilitation efforts so far.









