AP Student Dies In US After Falling Ill

Vijayawada: A 23-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh passed away in the United States due to ill-health on Thursday night.

The deceased, Yarlagadda Rajyalakshmi, daughter of Ramakrishna and Nagamani, hailed from Karamchedu in Bapatla district. After completing her engineering degree at a private college in Vijayawada, she had moved to the US to pursue her Master’s in Computer Science. Having recently completed her MS, she was on the lookout for employment opportunities.

Rajyalakshmi reportedly suffered from a severe cold and informed her family about it on Thursday night, mentioning that she had scheduled a doctor’s appointment for November 9. However, she passed away the same night.

Her family members were inconsolable after learning about her untimely death.

TD MLA from Parchur, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, expressed his condolences and assured the family that all necessary assistance would be extended by the state government to bring her body back home for the final rites.