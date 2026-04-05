AP Steps Up Vigil to Prevent TN Boats Entering State Waters

Vijayawada:Minister Kollu Ravindra on Saturday said the Andhra Pradesh government is taking steps to prevent fishing boats from Tamil Nadu entering state waters.

Speaking to the media, he said patrolling will be intensified during the marine fishing ban from April 15 to June 15, with four to five boats deployed. Officials from the fisheries department, Indian Coast Guard and district administration are coordinating to enforce restrictions.

He assured fishermen that the government would address their concerns. He said works on the Juvvaladinne fishing harbour, taken up at a cost of ₹288 crore, are being resumed to facilitate berthing for nearly 2,000 boats.

The minister added that the previous government’s GO No. 217 has been withdrawn and financial assistance of ₹20,000 per family is being provided during the two-month fishing ban.