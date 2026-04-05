AP Steps Up Coastal Security: Kollu

NELLORE: Minister for mines and excise Kollu Ravindra on Sunday said the coalition government is working towards a permanent solution to the problems faced by coastal fishermen.

He held a high-level review meeting with district collector Himanshu Shukla, MLC Beeda Ravichandra, MLAs Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy, and coastal security IG Gopinath Jetti to discuss disputes involving fishermen from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media, Ravindra said the government plans to procure four advanced patrol boats with 650 HP engines for coastal surveillance. Capable of speeds up to 50 kmph, these boats aim to strengthen maritime vigilance and check incursions from neighbouring states.

He noted that three patrol boats are already operating round-the-clock, with an additional vessel deployed from Tirupati. A multi-departmental team, including marine police and fisheries officials, will intensify coastal patrolling.

The minister said proposals have been sent to repair Centre-supplied boats and that the Juvvaladinne fishing harbour will be inaugurated soon. He also said proposals for desilting Pulicat Lake are under consideration, assuring fishermen of continued government support.