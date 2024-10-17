AP State Hospitals Require Rs 240 Crore for Healthcare Improvement

Vijayawada: Government hospitals are in need of diagnostic equipment worth Rs 240 crore, alongside 300 staff nurses and 725 assistants, to enhance healthcare services for patients.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav reviewed the implementation of the 30-point action plan with medical superintendents from government hospitals. The meeting, held at the Secretariat on Thursday, included Health Special Chief Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, Director of Medical Education Dr Narasimham, and other officials.

The minister praised the dedication of medical superintendents to improving conditions in government hospitals but acknowledged the need for further measures.

During the meeting, the medical superintendents highlighted the requirement of Rs 240 crore for medical equipment and additional health staff to further enhance healthcare services.

Superintendents from 17 government hospitals presented progress reports on the 30-point programme. The reports indicated that all hospitals were providing evening outpatient services, collecting patient and attendant feedback on the quality of care, and had installed complaint boxes. Additionally, 15 hospitals offered afternoon outpatient services with specialists and senior doctors, while 14 hospitals had set up proper signage, initiated blood sample collections, and were supervising doctor and staff attendance. Thirteen hospitals were maintaining clean premises, and 12 hospitals ensured patients could complete registration at the outpatient department within 30 minutes.

The hospital authorities also informed the minister of the pressing need for specialists such as radiologists and radiographers, along with paramedical staff and lab technicians.