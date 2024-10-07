AP State Govt, Opposition Silent on Flood Relief From Centre: CPM

Vijayawada: Criticising the TD-led NDA government for neglecting the issues faced by flood victims, CPM secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao stated on Sunday that neither the ruling TD, JS, nor the opposition YSRC has spoken about the flood assistance that the Centre is supposed to provide to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media at the CPM district office, Babu Rao alleged that even after 35 days, the flood relief package is still pending for thousands of victims in Vijayawada city. He demanded that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu honor his promise and ensure that the flood relief package reaches every affected household.

Babu Rao noted that the unprecedented floods impacted nearly 11.5 lakh people, causing massive damage amounting to Rs 5,000 crore to households. However, the report submitted by the state government to the Centre claimed losses only of Rs 7,500 crores, excluding damages to households.

“The state government has spent hundreds of crores distributing food, drinking water, candles, and matchboxes to the victims during the floods. However, the money spent by the government did not reach the victims,” Babu Rao stated.

He demanded that the government increase the assistance announced for all flood victims and provide Rs 50,000 in aid to each household. Subsequently, the government should allocate Rs 5 lakh for the reconstruction of each damaged house.