AP Star Hotels Seek Uninterrupted LPG Supply Amid Surging Operational Costs

Vijayawada: The AP Star Hotels Association has sought uninterrupted LPG supply and government support to stabilise costs, citing rising operational pressures due to global fuel price fluctuations.

Association president R.V. Swamy said ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia have begun to impact the star hotel industry in Andhra Pradesh, leading to increased costs and supply disruptions. He noted that the surge in global fuel prices has sharply raised expenses related to logistics, power generation, procurement and overall service delivery.

Swamy said the association has urged the government to ensure a steady LPG supply, as irregular availability and rising prices have affected hotel operations. “Delays in cylinder refills and inconsistent supply are disrupting kitchen efficiency and food production,” he said, adding that some hotels are being forced to shift to alternative fuels, which are costlier and operationally challenging.

He also said rising input costs, including cooking oil, transport and essential commodities, have compelled hotels to increase menu prices by 20 to 30 per cent. While efforts are being made to absorb part of the burden to retain customers, profit margins are under strain.

Swamy added that hotels have adopted cost-control measures such as streamlining menus, optimising kitchen processes and improving energy efficiency to maintain service standards.