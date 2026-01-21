AP Speaker Flags MLAs Skipping Assembly Sessions, Calls for ‘No Work, No Pay’

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Ayyannapatrudu on Tuesday expressed concern that some MLAs are drawing salaries without attending even a single day of Assembly sessions, questioning how such unethical conduct can be justified.

Speaking at a conference of Speakers from various states held in Uttar Pradesh, which he attended along with Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju, the Speaker stressed the need for greater accountability of the legislature towards the people.

“Some MLAs have not participated in a single debate and continue to draw salaries without attending the House. It is painful to witness such behaviour. Can members who act unethically avoid losing public respect?” he asked.

Ayyannapatrudu pointed out that there are currently no rules to penalise legislators who fail to attend the Assembly. He suggested amending the law to introduce a ‘no work, no pay’ provision for absentee members and also advocated granting the public the right to recall such representatives.