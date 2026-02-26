AP Speaker Announces SIPL for Legislators from Six Southern States

Vijayawada:In a move aimed at blending governance with goodwill, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Thursday unveiled plans to organise a “South India Premier League” for legislators from the six southern states next year.

The proposed inter-legislature sporting extravaganza will feature cricket, beach kabaddi and beach volleyball. It will bring together public representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

The AP speaker said the prestigious tournament is likely to be hosted in Visakhapatnam. It will serve as a platform to strengthen camaraderie and foster better understanding among lawmakers across the southern region.

Ayyanna Patrudu announced these plans at the valedictory ceremony of the AP Legislatures Sports Meet 2026. “Beyond politics, such events help build bonds of friendship and mutual respect. They also underline the importance of fitness and teamwork,” he observed.

The colourful sports valedictory had been organised at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium and the Dandamudi Rajagopala Rao Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada, where ministers, MLAs and MLCs enthusiastically had taken part in a range of sporting events over the past few days.

The final day’s highlight had been a friendly cricket match between the Legislators’ XI and the Media team. In a closely contested encounter, the Media team clinched a 13-run victory over the Legislators’ side led by minister Nadendla Manohar.

Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association president Kesineni Sivanath attended the closing ceremony. Welcoming the speaker’s proposal of an SIPL, the MP said the event would enhance unity, fitness and sportsmanship among legislators from the south.

Those present at the sports valedictory included ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, G. Sandhya Rani, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh chairman Animini Ravi Naidu and vice chairman and managing director S. Bharani.