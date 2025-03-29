AP: Smooth online filing and tax payment on March 30- 31

VIJAYAWADA: Chief commissioner of commercial taxes (CCST) Babu A. said that all registered taxpayers can successfully submit their returns and make tax payments online without any interruptions on March 30 (Sunday) and March 31. He further said that in order to assist taxpayers during the process, commercial tax officials will be available to provide support and guidance as needed.

Babu said, “We urge all dealers and businesses to take advantage of this facility and submit their returns and pay the taxes on time, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience. For any assistance or queries, please feel free to reach out to our helpdesk or contact the available officers during the mentioned days,” he added.