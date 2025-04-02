AP skater Chaitra Deepika shines at Taiwan Open with triple medal haul

Vijayawada:P Chaitra Deepika from Krishna district has brought honour to India by securing three medals at the prestigious Taiwan Artistic Roller Skating Open Competitions held there during March 24-30.

Representing Team India, Chaitra Deepika delivered outstanding performances across multiple categories, earning a gold medal in Pair Skating with partner Kaivalya, a silver medal in Couple Dance (also with Kaivalya), and a bronze medal in the Inline category. Her remarkable achievement came against tough competition from skaters representing six countries -- Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Italy and Singapore.



This success adds to Chaitra Deepika’s growing international reputation. In 2023, she represented India at the 19th Asian Roller Skating Championship in China, where she secured a gold medal in pair skating. Her consistent medal-winning performances have established her as one of India's premier artistic roller skaters.



Following her return from Taiwan, Chaitra Deepika met AP assembly speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu and detailed her recent accomplishments in Taiwan. The speaker congratulated her on her success.



Team India roller skating coach P Satyanarayana also received widespread recognition for his role in developing the country's skating talent. Under his guidance, India secured an impressive total of 25 medals at the Taiwan Open.