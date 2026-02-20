AP Signs Pact With IIC To Digitally Strengthen Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme

VIJAYAWADA: In a move aimed at reinforcing transparency and efficiency in school nutrition programmes, the state school education department on Thursday signed a pact with the International Innovation Corps to strengthen implementation of the Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme.

The global agency operates under the aegis of the Chicago University Trust (India).

Under the MoU, the partnership seeks to enhance service delivery to nearly 3.23 million students receiving meals daily across 42,230 schools and colleges in the state.

The agreement was formalised at the office of the secretary to the department of human resource development, Kona Shashidhar, here.

Among those present were B Srinivas Rao, director of MMSSS and state project director for Samagra Shiksha, and Narayana Bharat Gupta, collegiate education commissioner & director.

The collaboration will leverage modern tools such as data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve transparency, streamline monitoring and enable faster decision-making.

The IIC team would assist in accurately estimating student attendance for meals, tracking nutritional standards and reducing administrative burden.