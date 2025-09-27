AP Signs MoU With SPAV For Excellence In Urban Management

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has inked a pact with the School of Planning and Architecture here on Friday with a view to improving urban planning and governance.

The MoU was signed by principal secretary Suresh Kumar and SPAV director Srikonda Ramesh, in the presence of minister Ponguru Narayana. APCRDA commissioner and top officials were present.

A six-member working group would oversee the collaboration in its initial phase.

The partnership aims to leverage SPAV’s national expertise as an AMRUT Centre of Urban Planning, recognised by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs “for advancing excellence in urban management, architecture and sustainable development across AP,” an official statement said.

Minister Narayana the initiative aligned with the government’s goal to develop vibrant, people-centric, environmentally sustainable cities. “This partnership will empower our institutions with the best technology, research, and innovation, making our cities benchmarks for future-ready urban development,” he claimed.

Principal secretary Suresh Kumar said, “By joining hands with SPAV, we bridge the gap between academic innovation and practical governance. Our cities require forward-looking solutions—from climate resilience and green cover enhancement to AI-driven city management.”

The three-year collaboration would focus on deploying data analytics, GIS, remote sensing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Internet-of-Things for creative city development and resource management. SPAV will offer advisory and consultancy support.