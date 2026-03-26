AP Signs MoU with Indian Culinary Institute to Promote Culinary Tourism

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Culinary Institute to promote the state as a culinary tourism hub.

The MoU was exchanged between representatives of the Indian Culinary Institute and Special Chief Secretary (Tourism) Ajay Jain in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

"The Chief Minister oversaw the signing of the MoU aimed at promoting Andhra Pradesh as a culinary tourism hub while strengthening food-based tourism experiences," said an official press release late on Wednesday. The collaboration will focus on promoting Telugu cuisine at national and international platforms while enhancing the state's culinary identity. It will also include skill development programmes in the culinary sector to improve employment and livelihood opportunities for youth. As part of the agreement, the institute will collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority in organising food festivals and tourism events across the state, said the release. The initiative is expected to strengthen Andhra Pradesh's tourism ecosystem by integrating food culture with travel experiences and attracting domestic and international tourists.



