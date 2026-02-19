AP Signs MoU to Strengthen Midday Meal Scheme

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to reinforcing transparency and efficiency in school nutrition programmes, Andhra Pradesh School Education department on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Innovation Corps (IIC), operating under the aegis of the Chicago University Trust (India), to strengthen implementation of the Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme.

The agreement has been signed at the office of secretary, Department of Human Resource Development Kona Shashidhar in Vijayawada.

Senior officials of the department and representatives of IIC had been present.

Among those who attended the signing of MoU included B. Srinivas Rao, director of Midday Meal Scheme and School Sanitation, Narayana Bharat Gupta, Collegiate Education Commissioner and Director. The IIC delegation included senior manager Rishik Modi, engagement manager Shraddha Srivastava and project associate Tushar Malhotra, among others.

Under the agreement, service delivery of the Midday Meal Scheme will be enhanced to nearly 3.23 million students daily across 42,230 schools and colleges in the state. The collaboration will leverage modern tools, such as data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), to improve transparency, streamline monitoring and enable faster decision-making.

The IIC team will assist in accurately estimating student attendance for meals, tracking nutritional standards, and reducing administrative burden.