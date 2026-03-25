AP Signs MoU To Boost Culinary Tourism

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Culinary Institute, Tirupati, to promote culinary tourism and showcase Telugu cuisine at national and international levels.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Representatives of the Indian Culinary Institute and Ajay Jain, special principal secretary of the AP Tourism Department, exchanged documents.

The initiative aims to promote Telugu culinary traditions and position Andhra Pradesh as a key destination for culinary tourism.

The collaboration will focus on skill development in the culinary sector, generation of employment opportunities, and support for food festivals and tourism events organised by the AP Tourism Authority.

As part of the initiative, Telugu cuisine will be promoted through structured programmes, competitions and events to highlight the state’s culinary heritage.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, tourism corporation chairman Nookasani Balaji and representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Hotel Association.