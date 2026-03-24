Union Minister Pats Chandrababu's Efforts In Extension Of Jal Jeevan Mission

Amaravati: Union Minister for Jal Sakti CR Patil praised the efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in extension of Jal Jeevan Mission by taking up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Officials from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Andhra Pradesh government formally signed the MoU on Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 in New Delhi today.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed the state government’s commitment towards uninterrupted and safe drinking water supply to every rural household under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0 by 2028.

Participating virtually from Amaravati in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony held in New Delhi between the Centre and states for the implementation of JJM 2.0.

The Chief Minister stated that the state is prioritizing the operation and maintenance of rural drinking water supply systems, recalling that a comprehensive policy in this regard was introduced in September 2025. He added that the responsibility for maintaining water supply systems has been entrusted to local panchayats. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is closely monitoring the implementation of the mission, he noted.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the Jal Jeevan Mission until 2028. He also urged the Centre to extend support for completing the Polavaram Project by the time of the Godavari Pushkarams.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil highlighted that in the first phase of the mission, tap connections were provided to 16 crore households across the country, while another 3 crore households are yet to be covered. He suggested involving DWCRA women groups in Andhra Pradesh to undertake water quality testing, which would also empower rural women.

He further noted that the mission has already reduced the burden of fetching water for nearly 9 crore women nationwide.

Senior officials including Jal Shakti Secretary Ashok Kumar Meena and AP Panchayati Raj Principal Secretary S. S. Rawat participated in the event, while Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan joined virtually from Amaravati.