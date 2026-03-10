AP Should be Developed as Integrated Strategic Material Hub: Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to develop the state as an Integrated Strategic Material Hub. He suggested that valuable minerals such as beach sand minerals available in the state should be utilized effectively, besides providing value addition.

During a review meeting of the Mining Department at Secretariat today, the Chief Minister discussed with officials on the proposed Andhra Pradesh Titanium and Strategic Materials Mission (AP-TSMM).

He stated that the mission would attract large-scale investments and create thousands of employment opportunities, which would significantly boost the industrial development of the state.

He said the mission should aim to attract Rs 50,000 crore investments and generate 40,000 jobs over the next 10 years. He also directed officials to study the policies followed by the Central Government and other states regarding rare minerals as well as opportunities for value addition.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the beach sand minerals available along the state’s coastline are among the most valuable in the country. They explained that products derived from beach sand minerals are essential for several key industries.To efficiently utilise the minerals available in the state, the officials proposed establishing three major processing parks including

Titanium Park in Srikakulam – with a production target of 1.5 million tonnes per year, Rare Earth Corridor in Anakapalli – with a production target of 25,000 tonnes per year and Integrated Titanium and Rare Earth Corridor in Machilipatnam.

Minister Kollu Ravindra, Principal Secretary of Mining and Excise Mukesh Kumar Meena and other officials were present.