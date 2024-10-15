AP shines at 5th National Water Awards 2023

Visakhapatnam: The Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti has announced the winners of the prestigious 5th National Water Awards 2023, which recognize efforts in water conservation and management across India. Among the 38 winners in nine categories, Andhra Pradesh distinguished itself by securing top positions.



Visakhapatnam achieved 5th place in the Best District category for its innovative water management strategies. Under the Amrit Sarovar scheme, the district renovated 33 water bodies and restored approximately 2,400 artificial recharge structures, conserving an impressive 87.74 kiloliters (KL) of water. The district also undertook the restoration of 336 meters of riverbanks along the Sarada River, benefiting over 20,600 people by protecting 35,000 acres of floodplains.



In the Best Panchayat category, Hampapuram from Anantapur district secured joint third place. The Panchayat established 78 water conservation structures, including mini percolation tanks, farm ponds, soak pits, and check dams, resulting in a water storage capacity of 2.60 lakh KL. The de-silting of a check dam and the renovation of 15 gabion check dams added an additional 0.27 lakh KL of storage capacity. The Panchayat also developed an Amrit Sarovar with a holding capacity of 10,000 cubic meters.



The Koneru Laksmaiah Education Foundation in Guntur received the second prize in the Best Institution (Other Than School/College) category for its water harvesting initiatives. The foundation has constructed 28 rainwater harvesting pits, yielding around 3,800 cubic meters of water annually, while non-roof water harvesting contributes another 1,700 cubic meters. With nine underground sumps storing 2,360 cubic meters of rainwater, nearly 100% of rainwater on the campus is effectively harvested and utilized.



The foundation has also implemented eco-friendly measures, such as a dual plumbing system and drip irrigation, which have reduced landscape water use by 42%. It boasts over 5,500 trees supported by an in-house nursery and operates advanced sewage treatment plants (STPs) using Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) and Advanced Resource-Based Treatment (ARBiT) technologies, ensuring that 51% of water is recycled and reused.



In the Best Institution category, IIT Tirupati received a Special Mention for its innovative water management efforts. The institute constructed two large ponds with a combined storage capacity of 8.37 crore liters to capture 100% of peak day rainfall. Additionally, over 5,200 native trees were planted on campus, and the institute operates three STPs that generate around 700 kiloliters per day (KLD) of treated water, which is used for landscaping and irrigation.





