AP Shines as Export Leader in NITI Aayog Index

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of India’s strongest export-driven economies, securing the fifth place nationally in the Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024 released by NITI Aayog.

With a solid score of 60.65 out of 100, AP has been classified as a ‘Leader’ among large states, underlining its growing prominence in the export landscape.



The top-performing five states in the EPI 2024 were Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.



The index, which evaluated states across four pillars — export infrastructure, business ecosystem, policy and governance, and export performance — ranked Andhra Pradesh just behind Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.



The assessment covered 70 parameters and these are aligned with India’s broader ambition of achieving $1 trillion in merchandise exports by 2030 under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.



Officials credit AP’s performance to its 974-km-long coastline, port-led logistics network and a diversified export basket. Seafood exports, particularly frozen shrimp, continue to be the backbone, with Andhra Pradesh contributing nearly two-thirds of India’s shrimp exports.



The Visakhapatnam port remains a key hub, while aquaculture clusters in coastal districts such as Nellore, Krishna and East Godavari add to the state’s strength.



The pharmaceutical sector has emerged as another major pillar, with Visakhapatnam-based SEZs placing Andhra Pradesh among the top five pharma-exporting states. Rice, tobacco, sugar, chillies, motor vehicles, ferroalloys and petroleum products also form part of a balanced export portfolio, supported by industrial clusters along the Visakhapatnam–Chennai Industrial Corridor.



During 2023–24, Andhra Pradesh recorded exports worth around `1.6 lakh crore, ranking it sixth in the country by export value, alongside a Gross State Domestic Product of `14.4 lakh crore. The government’s Industrial Policy 4.0 (2024–29) and export-focused reforms aim to double exports and generate five lakh jobs, with a long-term target of `3.4 lakh crore in exports by 2029.



While challenges remain, including regional infrastructure gaps, skilling needs and climate-related risks, Andhra Pradesh’s strong policy push, port-led development and sectoral diversity position it well to sustain export-led growth in the years ahead, it is noted.

