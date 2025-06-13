AP Shifted From ‘Phase Of Destruction To Path Of Development’: Lokesh

Vijayawada:Education Minister Nara Lokesh said on Thursday that Andhra Pradesh has successfully transitioned from “a phase of destruction to a path of development” in the last year.

“We achieved this under the leaderships of prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Chandrababu Naidu,” he claimed at a media meet, marking the completion of one year of the TD-led state government.



He highlighted the welfare schemes and said the Talliki Vandanam scheme, an election promise under the Super Six has been fulfilled. Mothers now receive `13,000 per child annually, with additional funds of `2,000 allocated for school maintenance, he said.



The minister said, “AP offers pensions higher than any other state, including `4,000 for the elderly, `6,000 for the disabled, and `15,000 per month for the bedridden citizens. The government has revived 203 Anna Canteens and will roll out free bus services from August 15. Through the Deepam scheme, two crore free LPG cylinders have been distributed to women, with revised guidelines ensuring direct bank transfers.”



Lokesh reaffirmed the coalition’s commitment to both welfare and development, stating, “With a clear public mandate, it is our duty to fulfill the aspirations of the people who gave us 94 per cent of the seats. Welfare and development are like twin oxen pulling the cart of progress.”



He said the double-engine government has brought unprecedented investments to the state. “In a year, we attracted `9.5 lakh crore worth of investments, promising 8.5 lakh jobs, something unseen in the past decade. Andhra Pradesh now leads the country in domestic investment, accounting for 16 per cent of India’s total.”



Regarding achievements and investments, Lokesh added, “Major firms such as TCS, LG, NTPC Green, ArcelorMittal, BPCL and Reliance Renew Power have stepped forward to invest in the state, thanks to proactive governance. Key achievements also include saving the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and accelerating work on the Bhogapuram airport.”